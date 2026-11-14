The Denver Nuggets take on the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Nuggets are 6-4. Denver beat Memphis Grizzlies 123-118 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Nuggets average 114.5 points per game and allow 113.3. Jamal Murray averages 26.2 points per game, and Nikola Jokic averages 9.0 assists and 10.8 rebounds per game.

The Pelicans are 4-9 and have lost 5 straight. New Orleans lost to Memphis Grizzlies 142-111 on Friday, Nov. 13 at home. The Pelicans average 116.5 points per game and allow 125.6. Zion Williamson averages 21.8 points per game, and Jeremiah Fears averages 5.1 assists per game. Derik Queen averages 6.3 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets sit ninth in the Western Conference. Denver is 2-2 at home and 4-2 on the road. The Pelicans sit 12th in the Western Conference. New Orleans is 3-5 at home and 1-4 away from home. The Nuggets lead the season series 2-0.

Denver lists Julian Strawther as out. New Orleans lists Yves Missi, Trey Murphy III, Dejounte Murray and Trendon Watford as out and Bryce McGowens as day-to-day.

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