The Washington Huskies visit the Utah Utes on Sunday, Nov. 15, at Jon M. Huntsman Center, with tipoff at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Huskies are 2-0 and have won 2 straight. Washington beat Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 77-64 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The Huskies average 83.5 points per game and allow 70.0. Nikola Dzepina averages 15.0 points per game, and Ryan Beasley averages 5.0 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game.

The Utes are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Utah beat Weber State Wildcats 85-64 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Utes average 72.7 points per game and allow 61.3. Alec Anigbata averages 14.7 points per game, and Trey Campbell averages 8.0 assists per game. Malek Gomma averages 6.0 rebounds per game.

The Huskies are first in the Big Ten. The Utes sit first in the Big 12. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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