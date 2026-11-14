The LSU Tigers visit the No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Spokane Numerica Veterans Arena, with tipoff at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Tigers are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. LSU beat Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 90-50 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The Tigers average 94.0 points per game and allow 52.7. Michael Ruzic averages 15.7 points per game, and Donovan Dent averages 8.3 assists per game. Saliou Niang averages 10.3 rebounds per game.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 and have won 2 straight. Gonzaga beat New Mexico State Aggies 109-68 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Bulldogs average 93.5 points per game and allow 70.0. Davis Fogle averages 22.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, and Xaivian Lee averages 6.5 assists per game.

The Tigers sit first in the SEC. The Bulldogs sit first in the Pac-12. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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