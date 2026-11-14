The Akron Zips take on the Mercyhurst Lakers at Mercyhurst Athletic Center on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The Zips are 0-3 and have lost 3 straight. Akron lost to Xavier Musketeers 70-54 on Monday, Nov. 9 on the road. The Zips average 62.7 points per game and allow 70.3. Macey Fegan averages 13.0 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, and Shaena Brew averages 4.0 assists per game.

The Lakers are 1-3 and have lost 2 straight. Mercyhurst lost to St. Bonaventure Bonnies 73-64 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Lakers average 63.0 points per game and allow 68.3. Lena Walz averages 11.2 points per game, and Sofia Wilson averages 3.8 assists per game. Alena Fusetti averages 3.8 rebounds per game.

The Zips are first in the MAC. Akron is 0-1 at home and 0-2 on the road. The Lakers sit first in the NEC. Mercyhurst is 1-0 at home and 0-3 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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