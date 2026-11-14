New Orleans Pelicans forward Saddiq Bey, Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe, Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins, and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Bones Hyland are among the top fantasy basketball streamers for Saturday’s five-game NBA slate.

The Pelicans host the Denver Nuggets at 7 p.m. ET as double-digit home underdogs amid a five-game losing streak. Bey is rostered in 35.7% of ESPN fantasy leagues. He averages high shot volume and scoring output, and his usage may rise in a likely blowout scenario.

The Nets visit the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET. Sharpe is rostered in 26.1% of ESPN leagues. Brooklyn uses a deep rotation emphasizing fresh legs and energy. Sharpe has produced across box-score categories when given mid-20s minutes — and Memphis’ large frontcourt could prompt increased playing time for him.

The Pistons play at the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET as 4.5-point road favorites. Jenkins is rostered in 33.8% of ESPN leagues. His last three scoring outputs are 31, 22, and 21 points. He has earned more trust in minutes and touches, though the Heat feature elite perimeter defender Davion Mitchell.

The Timberwolves host the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET as 15.5-point favorites. Hyland is rostered in just 5.0% of ESPN leagues. Chicago ranks among the league’s most porous defenses, creating an opportunity for Hyland to see expanded minutes and shot attempts.

Jeremiah Fears of the Pelicans is projected for OVER 24.5 combined points and assists, per DraftKings odds (-119). Fears has recorded at least five assists in eight of his last nine games. His role is expanding with Dejounte Murray out.

Egor Demin of the Grizzlies is projected for OVER 2.5 made three-pointers (+158). Demin played only 22 minutes in his lone game over the past two weeks due to injury. He relies heavily on three-point shooting despite entering the league as a drive-first guard.

Injury reports show Evan Mobley (Cavaliers) is game-time decision for the Mavericks-Cavaliers matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET. Yves Missi (Pelicans) is also GTD. Klay Thompson (Heat) and Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves) are both listed as game-time decisions. Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo are officially OUT for Minnesota.

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