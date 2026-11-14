The California Golden Bears visit the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos on Saturday, Nov. 14, at The Thunderdome, with tipoff at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The Golden Bears are 4-0 and have won 4 straight. California beat Charleston Cougars 78-64 on Thursday, Nov. 12 at home. The Golden Bears average 86.3 points per game and allow 58.3. Lulu Twidale averages 17.0 points per game, and Shannon Dowell averages 3.8 assists and 7.0 rebounds per game.

The Gauchos are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. UC Santa Barbara beat Seattle U Redhawks 92-48 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The Gauchos average 83.7 points per game and allow 42.7. Karisma Flores averages 13.3 points per game, and Maddie Naro averages 6.7 assists per game. Chauncey Andersen averages 5.0 rebounds per game.

The Golden Bears are first in the ACC. The Gauchos are first in the Big West. UC Santa Barbara is 2-0 at home and 1-0 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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