The Sam Houston Bearkats take on the Northern Colorado Bears at Bank of Colorado Arena on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The Bearkats are 2-1. Sam Houston beat Jarvis Christian Bulldogs 114-31 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Bearkats average 91.7 points per game and allow 56.0. Hannah Wallace averages 14.7 points per game, and Fanta Kone averages 8.0 assists per game. Lanaijha Johnson averages 9.7 rebounds per game.

The Bears are 2-1. Northern Colorado beat Northern New Mexico Eagles 123-30 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The Bears average 84.7 points per game and allow 65.7. Tatum West averages 16.7 points and 13.3 rebounds per game, and Neenah George averages 4.7 assists per game.

The Bearkats sit first in the CUSA. Sam Houston is 2-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. The Bears are first in the Big Sky. Northern Colorado is 2-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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