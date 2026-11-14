The Nevada Wolf Pack take on the Utah Valley Wolverines at UCCU Center on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The Wolf Pack are 1-2. Nevada beat Jessup Warriors 84-51 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Wolf Pack average 69.3 points per game and allow 70.0. Mahaila Harrison averages 12.3 points per game, and Olivia Poulivaati averages 2.3 assists per game. Aili Tanke averages 6.7 rebounds per game.

The Wolverines are 1-1. Utah Valley lost to Santa Clara Broncos 64-62 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Wolverines average 73.5 points per game and allow 48.0. Elizabeth Gentry averages 16.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, and Cambree Blackham averages 7.0 assists per game.

The Wolf Pack sit first in the Mountain West. Nevada is 1-1 at home and 0-1 on the road. The Wolverines sit first in the Big West. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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