Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III will not play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons because of a groin strain, according to reports from ESPN and NFL Network.

Walker sustained the injury during practice on Thursday. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Friday that Walker told team staff about groin tightness before Kansas City’s final practice of the week.

The Chiefs plan to rest Walker for one week. Rookie Emmett Johnson will lead the Chiefs’ rushing attack in his absence.

The matchup was expected to feature the NFL’s top two rushers: Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson leads the league with 880 yards, and Walker ranks second with 872.

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