The Youngstown State Penguins visit the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, Nov. 14, at CU Events Center, with tipoff at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The Penguins are 2-1. Youngstown State lost to Toledo Rockets 64-60 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Penguins average 81.7 points per game and allow 50.7. Paulina Hernandez averages 10.7 points per game, and Evelyn McKnight averages 3.7 assists per game. Mia Kalich averages 8.3 rebounds per game.

The Buffaloes are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Colorado beat San Diego State Aztecs 64-55 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Buffaloes average 73.3 points per game and allow 49.7. Logyn Greer averages 16.0 points per game, and Kennedy Sanders averages 4.0 assists per game. Zyanna Walker averages 5.7 rebounds per game.

The Penguins sit first in the Horizon. Youngstown State is 2-0 at home and 0-1 on the road. The Buffaloes are first in the Big 12. Colorado is 2-0 at home and 1-0 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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