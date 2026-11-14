The Houston Christian Huskies take on the Weber State Wildcats at Dee Events Center on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The Huskies are 1-3 and have lost 2 straight. Houston Christian lost to North Texas Mean Green 66-57 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Huskies average 53.5 points per game and allow 66.8. Jordan Jackson averages 11.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, and Dasia Hyams averages 2.5 assists per game.

The Wildcats are 2-0 and have won 2 straight. Weber State beat Denver Pioneers 64-51 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Wildcats average 75.0 points per game and allow 48.5. Grace Hintz averages 19.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, and Sydney White averages 5.5 assists per game.

The Huskies sit first in the Southland. Houston Christian is 1-1 at home and 0-2 on the road. The Wildcats sit first in the Big Sky. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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