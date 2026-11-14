Cincinnati Bearcats at Dayton Flyers: Saturday Preview

The Cincinnati Bearcats visit the Dayton Flyers on Saturday, Nov. 14, at UD Arena, with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Bearcats are 2-1. Cincinnati lost to Minnesota Golden Gophers 63-61 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The Bearcats average 73.7 points per game and allow 60.0. Myles Colvin averages 12.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, and Tylen Riley averages 3.7 assists per game.

The Flyers are 1-2 and have lost 2 straight. Dayton lost to Siena Saints 99-89 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Flyers average 84.7 points per game and allow 79.3. Aiden Derkack averages 22.0 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, and Landen Joseph averages 4.0 assists per game.

The Bearcats sit first in the Big 12. The Flyers are first in the A-10. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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