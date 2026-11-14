Wyoming Cowboys Visit UTEP Miners on Saturday

The Wyoming Cowboys visit the UTEP Miners on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Sun Bowl, with kickoff at 10:00 p.m. ET.

The Cowboys are 6-3 and have won four straight. Wyoming beat UNLV Rebels 41-35 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Cowboys average 21.9 points and 345.0 yards per game and allow 21.7 points. Esaia Bogar leads the Cowboys with 5.5 sacks, and Ethan Stuhlsatz leads the Cowboys with 68 tackles. Tyler Hughes has thrown for 1,238 yards with 6 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, and Tyler Hughes has 676 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns.

The Miners are 1-8 and have lost seven straight. UTEP lost to Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors 17-14 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Miners average 14.1 points and 281.1 yards per game and allow 34.3 points. Sterling Miles leads the Miners with 4 sacks, and Jayden Wilson leads the Miners with 57 tackles. EJ Colson Jr. has thrown for 687 yards with 7 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, and Raymond Moore III has 522 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Cowboys are second in the Mountain West. Wyoming is 4-0 at home and 2-3 on the road. The Miners are ninth in the Mountain West. UTEP is 1-4 at home and 0-4 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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