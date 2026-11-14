The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Flyers are 5-10-6. Philadelphia lost to Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Flyers score 2.24 goals per game and allow 3.24, with 12 power-play goals this season. Matvei Michkov leads the Flyers with 10 goals and 15 points, and Trevor Zegras leads the Flyers with 10 assists.

The Blue Jackets are 7-10-0 and have lost three straight. Columbus lost to Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 on Thursday, Nov. 12 at home. The Blue Jackets score 2.35 goals per game and allow 3.18, with 8 power-play goals this season. Kent Johnson leads the Blue Jackets with 8 goals and 17 points, and Zach Werenski leads the Blue Jackets with 12 assists.

The Flyers sit 14th in the Eastern Conference. The Blue Jackets sit 16th in the Eastern Conference. The Blue Jackets lead the season series 1-0. Columbus won the earlier meeting 4-3 on Oct. 27.

Philadelphia lists Noel Acciari as day-to-day. Columbus lists Sean Monahan as day-to-day.

The post Philadelphia Takes on Columbus Saturday at Nationwide Arena appeared first on Ball Exclusives.