The Miami (OH) RedHawks take on the Evansville Purple Aces at Ford Center on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The RedHawks are 2-0 and have won 2 straight. Miami (OH) beat Bellarmine Knights 80-73 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The RedHawks average 83.0 points per game and allow 75.0. Evan Ipsaro averages 13.5 points and 5.0 assists per game, and Justin Kirby averages 7.5 rebounds per game.

The Purple Aces are 2-1. Evansville lost to Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 73-68 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Purple Aces average 75.3 points per game and allow 73.0. Bryce Quinet averages 17.3 points and 8.3 assists per game, and AJ Casey averages 8.0 rebounds per game.

The RedHawks sit first in the MAC. Miami (OH) is 1-0 at home and 1-0 on the road. The Purple Aces sit first in the MVC. Evansville is 2-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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