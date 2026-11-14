The Eureka Red Devils take on the SIU Edwardsville Cougars at First Community Arena on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Cougars are 3-1 and have won 2 straight. SIU Edwardsville beat Central Methodist Eagles 85-58 on Thursday, Nov. 12 at home. The Cougars average 78.0 points per game and allow 58.3. Tyra Robinson averages 17.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, and Ava Gugliuzza averages 4.5 assists per game.

The Cougars are first in the OVC. SIU Edwardsville is 3-0 at home and 0-1 on the road.

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