The No. 23 North Carolina Tar Heels take on the Pennsylvania Quakers at The Palestra on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The Tar Heels are 1-2. North Carolina beat North Carolina Central Eagles 109-40 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Tar Heels average 75.7 points per game and allow 71.7. Kate Harpring averages 15.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, and Reniya Kelly averages 4.7 assists per game.

The Quakers are 4-0 and have won 4 straight. Pennsylvania beat Longwood Lancers 72-53 on Thursday, Nov. 12 at home. The Quakers average 81.3 points per game and allow 51.5. Tina Njike averages 13.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, and Rachel Thatcher averages 4.8 assists per game.

The Tar Heels sit first in the ACC. North Carolina is 1-1 at home and 0-1 on the road. The Quakers sit first in the Ivy. Pennsylvania is 2-0 at home and 2-0 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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