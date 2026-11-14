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Florida International Panthers Visit Delaware Blue Hens on Saturday
By Ball Exclusives Staff,13 days ago
The Florida International Panthers take on the Delaware Blue Hens at Delaware Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 3:00 p.m. ET.
The Panthers are 4-5. Florida International beat Missouri State Bears 23-20 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Panthers average 19.3 points and 371.9 yards per game and allow 20.3 points. DeeJay Holmes Jr. leads the Panthers with 7 sacks, and DeAndre Boykins leads the Panthers with 51 tackles. JJ Kohl has thrown for 2,035 yards with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and Devonte Lyons has 650 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns.
The Blue Hens are 4-5. Delaware lost to Kennesaw State Owls 42-40 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Blue Hens average 30.3 points and 406.6 yards per game and allow 29.1 points. Blake Matthews leads the Blue Hens with 5 sacks, and Gavin Moul leads the Blue Hens with 59 tackles. Nick Minicucci has thrown for 1,885 yards with 16 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, and Jo Silver has 416 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.
The Panthers are fourth in the CUSA. Florida International is 4-1 at home and 0-4 away from home. The Blue Hens are fourth in the CUSA. Delaware is 3-1 at home and 1-4 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.
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