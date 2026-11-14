The Florida International Panthers take on the Delaware Blue Hens at Delaware Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The Panthers are 4-5. Florida International beat Missouri State Bears 23-20 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Panthers average 19.3 points and 371.9 yards per game and allow 20.3 points. DeeJay Holmes Jr. leads the Panthers with 7 sacks, and DeAndre Boykins leads the Panthers with 51 tackles. JJ Kohl has thrown for 2,035 yards with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and Devonte Lyons has 650 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Blue Hens are 4-5. Delaware lost to Kennesaw State Owls 42-40 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Blue Hens average 30.3 points and 406.6 yards per game and allow 29.1 points. Blake Matthews leads the Blue Hens with 5 sacks, and Gavin Moul leads the Blue Hens with 59 tackles. Nick Minicucci has thrown for 1,885 yards with 16 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, and Jo Silver has 416 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Panthers are fourth in the CUSA. Florida International is 4-1 at home and 0-4 away from home. The Blue Hens are fourth in the CUSA. Delaware is 3-1 at home and 1-4 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

The post Florida International Panthers Visit Delaware Blue Hens on Saturday appeared first on Ball Exclusives.