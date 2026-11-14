The Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders visit the Weber State Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Dee Events Center, with tipoff at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Lincoln (CA) lost to Cal State Fullerton Titans 101-71 on Thursday, Nov. 12 on the road. The Oaklanders average 57.5 points per game. Veljko Munitlak averages 18.0 points, 3.2 assists and 11.2 rebounds per game.

The Wildcats are 0-3 and have lost 3 straight. Weber State lost to Utah Utes 85-64 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Wildcats average 72.7 points per game and allow 96.0. Augustine Ekwe averages 12.7 points per game, and Gavin Lowe averages 5.7 assists per game. Dylan Warlick averages 5.0 rebounds per game.

The Wildcats sit first in the Big Sky. Weber State is 0-1 at home and 0-2 on the road.

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