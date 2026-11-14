The Edmonton Oilers visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Scotiabank Arena, with puck drop at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Oilers are 14-3-3 and have won three straight. Edmonton beat Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Oilers score 4.00 goals per game and allow 2.80, with 23 power-play goals this season. Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 18 goals, and Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with 38 assists and 49 points.

The Maple Leafs are 8-11-2 and have lost five straight. Toronto lost to Minnesota Wild 5-2 on Thursday, Nov. 12 at home. The Maple Leafs score 3.29 goals per game and allow 3.52, with 16 power-play goals this season. Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 12 goals, 17 assists and 29 points.

The Oilers sit second in the Western Conference. The Maple Leafs are 12th in the Eastern Conference. The Maple Leafs lead the season series 1-0. Toronto won the earlier meeting 7-2 on Oct. 24.

Toronto lists Morgan Rielly as day-to-day.

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