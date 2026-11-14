The Delaware State Hornets visit the East Carolina Pirates on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, with tipoff at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The Hornets are 1-2 and have lost 2 straight. Delaware State lost to Georgetown Hoyas 83-78 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Hornets average 74.7 points per game and allow 67.0. Nehemiah Reedus averages 18.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, and Anthony Parker averages 4.7 assists per game.

The Pirates are 2-1. East Carolina beat North Carolina A&T Aggies 72-67 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Pirates average 76.7 points per game and allow 71.7. Trevor Best averages 17.7 points per game, and Cian Medley averages 9.7 assists per game. Brycen Blaine averages 5.7 rebounds per game.

The Hornets are first in the MEAC. Delaware State is 1-0 at home and 0-2 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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