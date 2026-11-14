The Toledo Rockets take on the Detroit Mercy Titans at Calihan Hall on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The Rockets are 1-3. Toledo lost to Wright State Raiders 76-68 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Rockets average 70.0 points per game and allow 78.5. Mynor Strong averages 16.8 points per game, and Sean Jones averages 6.8 assists per game. Jaylan Ouwinga averages 7.5 rebounds per game.

The Titans are 0-2 and have lost 2 straight. Detroit Mercy lost to Xavier Musketeers 100-55 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Titans average 43.5 points per game and allow 96.5. Tyler Spratt averages 8.0 points per game, and Lance Stone averages 3.5 assists per game. Xavier Istomin-Monroe averages 5.0 rebounds per game.

The Rockets sit first in the MAC. Toledo is 0-1 at home and 1-2 on the road. The Titans are first in the Horizon. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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