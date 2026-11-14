The Queens University Royals take on the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Paul Porter Arena on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Royals are 1-2. Queens University beat Carolina University Bruins 86-40 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The Royals average 61.3 points per game and allow 77.3. Makayla Minshall averages 10.3 points per game, and Ahmani Klabunde averages 2.3 assists per game. Brenae Jones-Grant averages 6.0 rebounds per game.

The Runnin' Bulldogs are 1-1. Gardner-Webb lost to UNC Greensboro Spartans 59-54 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Runnin' Bulldogs average 69.0 points per game and allow 65.5. Laila Tull averages 12.0 points per game, and Jordan Brooks averages 4.0 assists per game. Kayla Martin averages 6.0 rebounds per game.

The Royals are first in the Atlantic Sun. Queens University is 1-0 at home and 0-2 on the road. The Runnin' Bulldogs are first in the Big South. Gardner-Webb is 0-1 at home and 1-0 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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