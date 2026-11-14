The New Mexico Lobos visit the BYU Cougars on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Marriott Center, with tipoff at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The Lobos are 1-2. New Mexico lost to Fresno State Bulldogs 74-56 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Lobos average 62.0 points per game and allow 58.7. Laila Abdurraqib averages 17.3 points, 2.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game.

The Cougars are 4-0 and have won 4 straight. BYU beat Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 82-56 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Cougars average 80.0 points per game and allow 55.8. Olivia Hamlin averages 15.0 points per game, and Delaney Gibb averages 5.8 assists and 7.2 rebounds per game.

The Lobos are first in the Mountain West. New Mexico is 1-1 at home and 0-1 on the road. The Cougars sit first in the Big 12. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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