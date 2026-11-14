The No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders visit the No. 25 Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Boone Pickens Stadium, with kickoff at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The Red Raiders are 8-1 and have won two straight. Texas Tech beat West Virginia Mountaineers 53-48 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Red Raiders average 37.6 points and 449.3 yards per game and allow 24.1 points. A.J. Holmes Jr. leads the Red Raiders with 7.5 sacks, and Austin Romaine leads the Red Raiders with 81 tackles. Will Hammond has thrown for 1,561 yards with 6 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, and J'Koby Williams has 954 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns.

The Cowboys are 6-3. Oklahoma State beat Kansas State Wildcats 66-28 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Cowboys average 43.9 points and 533.6 yards per game and allow 27.2 points. Ethan Wesloski leads the Cowboys with 4 sacks and 81 tackles, and Drew Mestemaker has thrown for 2,962 yards with 29 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. Caleb Hawkins has 1,081 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns, and Justin Bowick has 44 catches for 790 yards.

The Red Raiders are second in the Big 12. Texas Tech is 6-0 at home and 2-1 away from home. The Cowboys sit fifth in the Big 12. Oklahoma State is 4-0 at home and 2-3 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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