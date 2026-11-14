The San José State Spartans visit the Air Force Falcons on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Falcon Stadium, with kickoff at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Spartans are 5-5. San José State beat Northern Illinois Huskies 30-19 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Spartans average 20.9 points and 345.1 yards per game and allow 22.0 points. Jayland McGlothen leads the Spartans with 7 sacks, and Dylan Lee leads the Spartans with 88 tackles. Luke Weaver has thrown for 1,810 yards with 11 touchdowns and 8 interceptions, and Jabari Bates has 682 rushing yards and 1 touchdown.

The Falcons are 7-2. Air Force beat Army Black Knights 24-21 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Falcons average 28.7 points and 393.9 yards per game and allow 21.4 points. Max Mustell leads the Falcons with 3 sacks, and Blake Fletcher leads the Falcons with 84 tackles. Liam Szarka has thrown for 296 yards with 1 touchdown and 4 interceptions, and Evan Medders has 549 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns.

The Spartans sit sixth in the Mountain West. San José State is 2-3 at home and 3-2 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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