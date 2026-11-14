The Minnesota Golden Gophers visit the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Beaver Stadium, with kickoff at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Golden Gophers are 5-4 and have lost two straight. Minnesota lost to UCLA Bruins 34-20 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Golden Gophers average 24.7 points and 307.6 yards per game and allow 22.0 points. TJ Bush Jr. leads the Golden Gophers with 6 sacks, and Maverick Baranowski leads the Golden Gophers with 69 tackles. Drake Lindsey has thrown for 1,797 yards with 11 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, and TJ Thomas has 400 rushing yards and 1 touchdown.

The Nittany Lions are 5-4 and have won two straight. Penn State beat Washington Huskies 28-25 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Nittany Lions average 28.9 points and 395.6 yards per game and allow 19.3 points. Tony Rojas leads the Nittany Lions with 5 sacks and 65 tackles, and Rocco Becht has thrown for 2,079 yards with 15 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Carson Hansen has 493 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns, and Chase Sowell has 38 catches for 635 yards.

The Golden Gophers sit 10th in the Big Ten. Minnesota is 4-2 at home and 1-2 away from home. The Nittany Lions are 10th in the Big Ten. Penn State is 3-2 at home and 2-2 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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