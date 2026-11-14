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Tulane Takes on Rice Saturday at First Community Stadium
By Ball Exclusives Staff,13 days ago
The Tulane Green Wave visit the Rice Owls on Saturday, Nov. 14, at First Community Stadium, with kickoff at 4:30 p.m. ET.
The Green Wave are 4-5. Tulane lost to Tulsa Golden Hurricane 60-10 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Green Wave average 21.1 points and 332.4 yards per game and allow 29.2 points. Makai Williams leads the Green Wave with 4 sacks, and Dickson Agu leads the Green Wave with 86 tackles. Trace Johnson has thrown for 818 yards with 2 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, and Johnnie Daniels has 542 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns.
The Owls are 1-8 and have lost eight straight. Rice lost to North Texas Mean Green 52-23 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Owls average 21.2 points and 363.6 yards per game and allow 34.0 points. Chibby Nwajuaku leads the Owls with 2 sacks, and AJ Brown leads the Owls with 65 tackles. Jacurri Brown has thrown for 478 yards with 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, and Jacurri Brown has 686 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns.
The Green Wave are 14th in the FBS. Tulane is 3-2 at home and 1-3 on the road. Rice is 1-3 at home and 0-5 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.
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