The Tulane Green Wave visit the Rice Owls on Saturday, Nov. 14, at First Community Stadium, with kickoff at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The Green Wave are 4-5. Tulane lost to Tulsa Golden Hurricane 60-10 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Green Wave average 21.1 points and 332.4 yards per game and allow 29.2 points. Makai Williams leads the Green Wave with 4 sacks, and Dickson Agu leads the Green Wave with 86 tackles. Trace Johnson has thrown for 818 yards with 2 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, and Johnnie Daniels has 542 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns.

The Owls are 1-8 and have lost eight straight. Rice lost to North Texas Mean Green 52-23 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Owls average 21.2 points and 363.6 yards per game and allow 34.0 points. Chibby Nwajuaku leads the Owls with 2 sacks, and AJ Brown leads the Owls with 65 tackles. Jacurri Brown has thrown for 478 yards with 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, and Jacurri Brown has 686 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns.

The Green Wave are 14th in the FBS. Tulane is 3-2 at home and 1-3 on the road. Rice is 1-3 at home and 0-5 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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