The Boston College Eagles visit the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Notre Dame Stadium, with kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Eagles are 4-5 and have lost two straight. Boston College lost to Florida State Seminoles 31-24 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Eagles average 21.9 points and 351.4 yards per game and allow 27.0 points. Demetrius Ballard leads the Eagles with 4.5 sacks, and Anthony Palano leads the Eagles with 76 tackles. Mason McKenzie has thrown for 1,616 yards with 10 touchdowns and 8 interceptions, and Mason McKenzie has 676 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns.

The Fighting Irish are 8-1 and have won two straight. Notre Dame beat Miami Hurricanes 31-24 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Fighting Irish average 39.3 points and 439.3 yards per game and allow 14.6 points. Boubacar Traore leads the Fighting Irish with 4 sacks, and Drayk Bowen leads the Fighting Irish with 45 tackles. CJ Carr has thrown for 2,168 yards with 21 touchdowns and 1 interception, and Nolan James Jr. has 571 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns.

The Eagles are 11th in the ACC. Boston College is 3-2 at home and 1-3 on the road. The Fighting Irish are first in the FBS Indep. Notre Dame is 5-0 at home and 3-1 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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