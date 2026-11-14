The Colgate Raiders take on the New Hampshire Wildcats at Lundholm Gymnasium on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Raiders are 1-1. Colgate lost to Binghamton Bearcats 59-36 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Raiders average 63.5 points per game and allow 60.0. Ella Meabon averages 14.5 points and 5.5 assists per game, and Kaila Francis averages 10.0 rebounds per game.

The Wildcats are 2-2. New Hampshire lost to Dartmouth Big Green 51-46 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Wildcats average 63.0 points per game and allow 49.0. Maggie Cavanaugh averages 17.2 points, 3.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

The Raiders are first in the Patriot. The Wildcats are first in the Am. East. New Hampshire is 1-1 at home and 1-1 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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