The Binghamton Bearcats take on the Duquesne Dukes at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Bearcats are 3-1 and have won 3 straight. Binghamton beat Misericordia Cougars 87-62 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Bearcats average 70.0 points per game and allow 66.5. Jeremiah Quigley averages 17.2 points and 6.0 assists per game, and Demetrius Lilley averages 15.5 rebounds per game.

The Dukes are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Duquesne beat Washington State Cougars 72-71 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Dukes average 72.7 points per game and allow 66.7. Yoav Berman averages 15.3 points per game, and Kerem Konan averages 4.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game.

The Bearcats sit first in the Am. East. Binghamton is 1-0 at home and 2-1 away from home. The Dukes are first in the A-10. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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