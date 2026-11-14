The Northwestern Wildcats take on the App State Mountaineers at Colonial Hall on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

The Wildcats are 1-3 and have lost 3 straight. Northwestern lost to West Virginia Mountaineers 66-53 on Friday, Nov. 13 on the road. The Wildcats average 66.5 points per game and allow 73.3. Lily Carmody averages 15.8 points and 4.0 assists per game, and Jasmyn Cooper-Derba averages 7.2 rebounds per game.

The Mountaineers are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. App State beat Davidson Wildcats 71-67 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Mountaineers average 84.0 points per game and allow 57.3. Daisia Mitchell averages 13.0 points per game, and Joi Williams averages 3.3 assists per game. Raven Preston averages 6.3 rebounds per game.

The Wildcats sit first in the Big Ten. Northwestern is 1-1 at home and 0-2 on the road. The Mountaineers sit first in the Sun Belt. App State is 1-0 at home and 2-0 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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