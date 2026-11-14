The UAB Blazers visit the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Pete Mathews Coliseum, with tipoff at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Blazers are 2-1 and have won 2 straight. UAB beat Florida A&M Rattlers 92-64 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The Blazers average 80.0 points per game and allow 75.3. Deuce Jones averages 15.3 points and 3.3 assists per game, and Jeremy Elyzee averages 7.7 rebounds per game.

The Gamecocks are 1-2 and have lost 2 straight. Jacksonville State lost to Houston Cougars 92-46 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Gamecocks average 83.0 points per game and allow 78.0. Jordan Stiemke averages 18.0 points per game, and Chris Lockett Jr. averages 6.0 assists per game. Ethan Croley averages 5.7 rebounds per game.

UAB is 2-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. The Gamecocks sit first in the CUSA. Jacksonville State is 1-0 at home and 0-2 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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