The No. 18 USC Trojans visit the No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN), with kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Trojans are 7-2. The Trojans average 32.4 points and 423.8 yards per game and allow 24.2 points. Kennedy Urlacher leads the Trojans with 3 sacks, and Deven Bryant leads the Trojans with 55 tackles. Jayden Maiava has thrown for 2,524 yards with 20 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, and King Miller has 680 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns.

The Hoosiers are 8-1 and have won two straight. The Hoosiers average 32.4 points and 419.6 yards per game and allow 12.4 points. Tobi Osunsanmi leads the Hoosiers with 10 sacks, and Isaiah Jones leads the Hoosiers with 67 tackles. Josh Hoover has thrown for 1,860 yards with 19 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, and Turbo Richard has 745 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns.

The Trojans are fourth in the Big Ten. USC is 5-1 at home and 2-1 on the road. The Hoosiers sit second in the Big Ten. Indiana is 5-1 at home and 3-0 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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