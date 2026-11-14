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Utah State Aggies Visit San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday
By Ball Exclusives Staff,13 days ago
The Utah State Aggies take on the San Diego State Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 9:30 p.m. ET.
The Aggies are 4-5 and have won two straight. Utah State beat Fresno State Bulldogs 17-10 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Aggies average 16.9 points and 319.8 yards per game and allow 20.6 points. Asher Cunningham leads the Aggies with 3 sacks, and Brevin Hamblin leads the Aggies with 71 tackles. Grady Brosterhous has thrown for 1,120 yards with 7 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, and Javen Jacobs has 527 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns.
The Aztecs are 4-5. The Aztecs average 26.4 points and 324.6 yards per game and allow 34.3 points. Djibril Rahman leads the Aztecs with 4 sacks, and Sione Hala leads the Aztecs with 90 tackles. Jayden Denegal has thrown for 899 yards with 7 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, and Javion Kinnard has 613 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns.
The Aggies sit fourth in the Pac-12. Utah State is 4-1 at home and 0-4 away from home. The Aztecs sit fourth in the Pac-12. San Diego State is 4-1 at home and 0-4 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.
The post Utah State Aggies Visit San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday appeared first on Ball Exclusives.