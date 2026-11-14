The Utah State Aggies take on the San Diego State Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The Aggies are 4-5 and have won two straight. Utah State beat Fresno State Bulldogs 17-10 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Aggies average 16.9 points and 319.8 yards per game and allow 20.6 points. Asher Cunningham leads the Aggies with 3 sacks, and Brevin Hamblin leads the Aggies with 71 tackles. Grady Brosterhous has thrown for 1,120 yards with 7 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, and Javen Jacobs has 527 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Aztecs are 4-5. The Aztecs average 26.4 points and 324.6 yards per game and allow 34.3 points. Djibril Rahman leads the Aztecs with 4 sacks, and Sione Hala leads the Aztecs with 90 tackles. Jayden Denegal has thrown for 899 yards with 7 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, and Javion Kinnard has 613 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns.

The Aggies sit fourth in the Pac-12. Utah State is 4-1 at home and 0-4 away from home. The Aztecs sit fourth in the Pac-12. San Diego State is 4-1 at home and 0-4 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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