The California Golden Bears visit the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Scott Stadium, with kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Golden Bears are 3-6 and have lost three straight. The Golden Bears average 21.9 points and 358.1 yards per game and allow 31.6 points. JD McKinley leads the Golden Bears with 3 sacks, and AJ Tuitele leads the Golden Bears with 52 tackles. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has thrown for 1,751 yards with 11 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, and Adam Mohammed has 363 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Cavaliers are 4-5 and have lost three straight. The Cavaliers average 25.9 points and 357.4 yards per game and allow 23.1 points. Matthew Fobbs-White leads the Cavaliers with 5 sacks, and Maddox Marcellus leads the Cavaliers with 44 tackles. Beau Pribula has thrown for 1,581 yards with 14 touchdowns and 3 interceptions, and Jekail Middlebrook has 513 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns.

The Golden Bears are 15th in the ACC. California is 2-3 at home and 1-3 away from home. The Cavaliers are 11th in the ACC. Virginia is 4-2 at home and 0-3 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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