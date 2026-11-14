The Austin Peay Governors take on the Wichita State Shockers at Charles Koch Arena on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Governors are 2-1. Austin Peay beat Livingstone Blue Bears 82-61 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Governors average 86.7 points per game and allow 65.7. Zyree Collins averages 18.3 points, 5.3 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game.

The Shockers are 2-1. Wichita State beat Friends Falcons 113-60 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Shockers average 92.7 points per game and allow 73.3. Kenyon Giles averages 16.0 points per game, and Jordan Frison averages 6.0 assists per game. Emmanuel Okorafor averages 5.0 rebounds per game.

The Governors are first in the UAC. Austin Peay is 2-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. Wichita State is 2-0 at home and 0-1 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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