The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs visit the Nicholls Colonels on Saturday, Nov. 14, at David R. Stopher Gymnasium, with tipoff at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Bulldogs are 2-1. Louisiana Tech lost to LSU Tigers 90-50 on Monday, Nov. 9 on the road. The Bulldogs average 70.3 points per game and allow 60.7. Braylon Wenger averages 15.0 points per game, and Jay Tyler averages 3.7 assists per game. Ethan Blackmon averages 6.7 rebounds per game.

The Colonels are 1-2 and have lost 2 straight. Nicholls lost to Tulane Green Wave 77-63 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Colonels average 78.7 points per game and allow 67.7. AJ Dent averages 13.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, and Sheridan Sharp averages 5.7 assists per game.

The Bulldogs are first in the Sun Belt. Louisiana Tech is 2-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. The Colonels sit first in the Southland. Nicholls is 1-0 at home and 0-2 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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