The Central Michigan Chippewas visit the Northern Kentucky Norse on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Truist Arena, with tipoff at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Chippewas are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Central Michigan beat Youngstown State Penguins 91-78 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Chippewas average 89.0 points per game and allow 68.7. Phat Phat Brooks averages 19.0 points and 4.0 assists per game, and Keenan Garner averages 6.7 rebounds per game.

The Norse are 2-2 and have lost 2 straight. Northern Kentucky lost to Saint Louis Billikens 125-63 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Norse average 79.0 points per game and allow 99.8. Willie Foster averages 18.5 points per game, and Eric Acker averages 5.8 assists per game. Noah Pagotto averages 6.2 rebounds per game.

The Chippewas are first in the MAC. Central Michigan is 2-0 at home and 1-0 on the road. The Norse sit first in the Horizon. Northern Kentucky is 1-0 at home and 1-2 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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