The San Jose Sharks take on the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The Sharks are 8-11-2. San Jose lost to Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Sharks score 2.43 goals per game and allow 3.43, with 15 power-play goals this season. Macklin Celebrini leads the Sharks with 8 goals, 15 assists and 23 points.

The Mammoth are 10-8-2. Utah lost to St. Louis Blues 1-0 on Thursday, Nov. 12 at home. The Mammoth score 3.30 goals per game and allow 3.40, with 23 power-play goals this season. Logan Cooley leads the Mammoth with 11 goals, and Clayton Keller leads the Mammoth with 20 assists and 25 points.

The Sharks are 12th in the Western Conference. The teams meet for the first time this season.

San Jose lists Alexander Wennberg as day-to-day.

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