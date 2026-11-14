The The Citadel Bulldogs visit the North Florida Ospreys on Saturday, Nov. 14, at UNF Arena, with tipoff at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Bulldogs are 2-1 and have won 2 straight. The Citadel beat Virginia Lynchburg Dragons 131-50 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Bulldogs average 94.3 points per game and allow 61.3. Tyler Mrus averages 17.7 points per game, and Marcus Banks averages 6.7 assists per game. Ramel Bethea averages 6.0 rebounds per game.

The Ospreys are 1-2 and have lost 2 straight. North Florida lost to Miami Hurricanes 89-51 on Monday, Nov. 9 on the road. The Ospreys average 61.7 points per game and allow 88.7. Kent Jackson averages 11.0 points per game, and Elijah Elliott averages 2.0 assists per game. Mason Watkins averages 6.3 rebounds per game.

The Bulldogs are first in the SoCon. The Citadel is 2-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. The Ospreys are first in the Atlantic Sun. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

The post The Citadel Takes on North Florida Saturday at UNF Arena appeared first on Ball Exclusives.