The Buffalo Sabres take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Sabres are 8-7-4 and have lost three straight. Buffalo lost to Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Thursday, Nov. 12 on the road. The Sabres score 2.89 goals per game and allow 3.53, with 10 power-play goals this season. Tage Thompson leads the Sabres with 12 goals and 21 points, and Zach Benson leads the Sabres with 13 assists.

The Stars are 10-6-2. Dallas lost to Winnipeg Jets 8-3 on Thursday, Nov. 12 at home. The Stars score 2.83 goals per game and allow 2.61, with 11 power-play goals this season. Mikko Rantanen leads the Stars with 9 goals and 21 points, and Wyatt Johnston leads the Stars with 13 assists.

The Sabres are ninth in the Eastern Conference. The Stars are sixth in the Western Conference. The Stars lead the season series 1-0. Dallas won the earlier meeting 4-0 on Oct. 8.

Buffalo lists Louis Crevier as day-to-day. Dallas lists Lian Bichsel and Miro Heiskanen as out.

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