The IU Indianapolis Jaguars take on the Morehead State Eagles at Ellis T. Johnson Arena on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Jaguars are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. IU Indianapolis beat Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles 74-70 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Jaguars average 87.3 points per game and allow 73.3. Gus Etchison averages 16.0 points and 3.0 assists per game, and Kameron Tinsley averages 7.0 rebounds per game.

The Eagles are 1-2. Morehead State lost to Louisville Cardinals 107-57 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Eagles average 76.3 points per game and allow 83.3. Clayton Parker averages 18.3 points per game, and Chase Dawson averages 3.0 assists per game. Tayvion Tangiora averages 6.0 rebounds per game.

The Jaguars sit first in the Horizon. The Eagles sit first in the OVC. Morehead State is 1-0 at home and 0-2 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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