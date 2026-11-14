The Northern Iowa Panthers take on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at OU Credit Union O'rena on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The Panthers are 2-2. Northern Iowa lost to Michigan State Spartans 106-72 on Friday, Nov. 13 on the road. The Panthers average 87.5 points per game and allow 87.5. Greyson Uelmen averages 18.8 points, 3.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

The Golden Grizzlies are 0-5 and have lost 5 straight. Oakland lost to Boise State Broncos 111-79 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Golden Grizzlies average 69.0 points per game and allow 95.0. Nassim Mashhour averages 18.0 points and 2.0 assists per game, and Chris Fields Jr. averages 9.8 rebounds per game.

The Panthers are first in the MVC. Northern Iowa is 2-0 at home and 0-2 on the road. The Golden Grizzlies sit first in the Horizon. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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