The Nebraska Cornhuskers take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The Cornhuskers are 5-4 and have lost four straight. Nebraska lost to Illinois Fighting Illini 24-13 on Friday, Nov. 6 on the road. The Cornhuskers average 30.2 points and 425.0 yards per game and allow 16.6 points. Jahsear Whittington leads the Cornhuskers with 4.5 sacks, and Owen Chambliss leads the Cornhuskers with 55 tackles. Anthony Colandrea has thrown for 2,109 yards with 16 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, and Jamal Rule has 532 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns.

The Scarlet Knights are 2-7 and have lost three straight. Rutgers lost to Wisconsin Badgers 31-10 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Scarlet Knights average 25.8 points and 363.1 yards per game and allow 32.4 points. Sekou Kromah leads the Scarlet Knights with 3 sacks, and Chris Joines leads the Scarlet Knights with 45 tackles. Dylan Lonergan has thrown for 1,066 yards with 10 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, and Antwan Raymond has 789 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns.

The Cornhuskers sit 10th in the Big Ten. Nebraska is 4-2 at home and 1-2 on the road. The Scarlet Knights are 16th in the Big Ten. Rutgers is 1-4 at home and 1-3 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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