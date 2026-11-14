The New Mexico Lobos visit the Santa Clara Broncos on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Leavey Center, with tipoff at 10:00 p.m. ET.

The Lobos are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. New Mexico beat Little Rock Trojans 94-69 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Lobos average 96.0 points per game and allow 64.7. Jake Hall averages 30.7 points per game, and Chris Howell averages 6.0 assists per game. Benjamin Schuch averages 6.3 rebounds per game.

The Broncos are 4-0 and have won 4 straight. Santa Clara beat North Texas Mean Green 76-71 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Broncos average 85.8 points per game and allow 72.5. David Castillo averages 13.2 points per game, and Sash Gavalyugov averages 4.2 assists per game. Chris Tadjo averages 7.0 rebounds per game.

The Lobos sit first in the Mountain West. The Broncos sit first in the WCC. Santa Clara is 3-0 at home and 1-0 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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