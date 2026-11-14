The Rice Owls visit the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on Saturday, Nov. 14, at William R. Johnson Coliseum, with tipoff at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Owls are 1-2 and have lost 2 straight. Rice lost to Stanford Cardinal 91-73 on Monday, Nov. 9 on the road. The Owls average 81.3 points per game and allow 72.7. Jacob Dar averages 13.0 points per game, and Dallas Hobbs averages 5.0 assists per game. Jimmy Oladokun Jr. averages 6.7 rebounds per game.

The Lumberjacks are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Stephen F. Austin beat Abilene Christian Wildcats 76-71 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Lumberjacks average 95.0 points per game and allow 54.7. Erik Makke averages 15.3 points per game, and Ashton Simmons averages 4.0 assists per game. Edwin Daniel averages 6.3 rebounds per game.

Rice is 1-1 at home and 0-1 away from home. The Lumberjacks are first in the Southland. Stephen F. Austin is 2-0 at home and 1-0 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

The post Rice Owls at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks: Saturday Preview appeared first on Ball Exclusives.