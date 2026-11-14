The UNC Asheville Bulldogs take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at McCamish Pavilion on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The Bulldogs are 2-2. UNC Asheville beat West Georgia Wolves 73-70 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Bulldogs average 81.5 points per game and allow 81.8. Connor Dubsky averages 13.0 points per game, and Tylon Chatman averages 4.5 assists per game. Daniel Thomas averages 7.0 rebounds per game.

The Yellow Jackets are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Georgia Tech beat Eastern Kentucky Colonels 85-71 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Yellow Jackets average 85.0 points per game and allow 69.7. Tylis Jordan averages 15.7 points per game, and Colby Garland averages 3.7 assists per game. Jackson Fields averages 6.0 rebounds per game.

The Bulldogs sit first in the Big South. UNC Asheville is 1-1 at home and 1-1 away from home. The Yellow Jackets are first in the ACC. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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