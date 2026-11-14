The Dillard Blue Devils visit the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday, Nov. 14, at First National Bank Arena, with tipoff at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Red Wolves are 1-2 and have lost 2 straight. Arkansas State lost to UT Martin Skyhawks 82-65 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Red Wolves average 74.0 points per game and allow 84.3. Layne Taylor averages 17.0 points and 5.0 assists per game, and Amadou Doumbia averages 8.3 rebounds per game.

The Red Wolves are first in the Sun Belt. Arkansas State is 1-1 at home and 0-1 on the road.

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