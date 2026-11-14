The Illinois State Redbirds take on the Saint Louis Billikens at Chaifetz Arena on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Redbirds are 4-0 and have won 4 straight. Illinois State beat Green Bay Phoenix 75-66 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Redbirds average 92.0 points per game and allow 69.0. Nevaeh Thomas averages 17.5 points per game, and Trista Fayta averages 4.8 assists per game. Hannah Chicken averages 9.0 rebounds per game.

The Billikens are 2-1 and have won 2 straight. Saint Louis beat Eastern Illinois Panthers 64-58 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Billikens average 76.3 points per game and allow 70.3. Tyonna Bailey averages 23.7 points per game, and Jahda Denis averages 4.3 assists per game. D'Myjah Bolds averages 8.3 rebounds per game.

The Redbirds are first in the MVC. Illinois State is 3-0 at home and 1-0 away from home. The Billikens sit first in the A-10. Saint Louis is 2-0 at home and 0-1 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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